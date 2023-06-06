Tracey Boakye shares story of how she almost lost her baby

Renowned Ghanaian actress, Tracey Boakye

Renowned Ghanaian actress, Tracey Boakye, recently shared a gripping testimony during a church service, recounting the heart-wrenching ordeal she faced when her third child's life hung in the balance during her childbirth in the United States.

Throughout her narrative, she emphasized the profound impact of prayer and her encounter with a prophet who supported her during this challenging period.



During the live church service, she reflected on the emotional moment when she was asked to give her son a last kiss, and the hospital staff warned her about the potential worst-case scenario.



Recalling the distressing moment, Tracey shared, "The hospital made me give my son a last kiss, and they asked me what number my newborn was born, and I said three. They then prepared me for the worst if the surgery didn't go well. They made it clear that anything could happen."



She vividly remembered the heartbreaking scene, saying, "When my son was picked up by an ambulance, I wasn't allowed to accompany him. They took only the baby, along with a life support machine. I cried, and that was when I reached out to you."



In response to Tracey's distress, the Prophet assured her that distance posed no barrier to the power of prayer.

He reaffirmed his faith in God's calling upon his life and pleaded, "We prayed from 2:15 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Distance is not a barrier. So I told God, Lord, if you have indeed called me and blessed me with my ministry..."



Expressing gratitude to Tracey, the Prophet acknowledged her presence as one person in the entire movie industry who remained faithful to his ministry and was determined not to let the media mock her.



"The entire movie industry, except for this lady, has followed me from Aputuoja to this place. If anything were to happen to her, people would make negative remarks. So I prayed to God, asking Him not to let our enemies mock us," the Prophet stated.



She furthermore added that although she had received a word from the prophet not to worry, she was Initially skeptical, admitting that she was in doubt about the Prophet's assurance that her child would not require surgery.



However, after completing the necessary paperwork at the hospital, she received a glimmer of hope when the doctors told her that the X-ray examination miraculously revealed that her child's condition was fine, validating the power of their prayers.

Overwhelmed by her experience, Tracey confidently declared, "There is a God."











ADA/BB