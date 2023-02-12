Tracey Boakye tests her diamond ring to prove its real

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye Ntiamoah has proven to internet users that the ring on her finger, which her husband gave her on the day of their wedding, contains actual diamonds.

In a video shared on Instagram by the actress, she was captured holding a Presidium Diamond Mate (PDMT), which she used to check the authenticity of the ring she would be wearing for the rest of her life.



Her video was captioned, “How did I end up marrying such an innocent Man? @frank_badu_ntiamoah kafra wai? U know your wife is cr*zy?. Throwback to Francey22 Day 3 celebration.”



Tracey shared these images of her marriage days after Ghanaians were astonished to hear that Afia Schwarzenegger reportedly married.



On Afia's social media accounts, she announced that she was married to a king dressed exquisitely in a yellow kente gown that was tailored to suit her properly.



In a post shared on Instagram by actress Tracey Boakye, she congratulated Afia Schwarzenegger on her third marriage.

“Congratulations Mama @queenafiaschwarzenegger,” she shared the post with love emojis accompanying it.







Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment below:









Watch Nkommo Wo Ho below:











ADA/BOG