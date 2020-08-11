Entertainment

Tracey is a liar, she is a member of FIPAG - PRO

Actress, Tracy Boakye

Contrary to claims by controversial actress-cum producer, Tracy Boakye that she is not a member of the Film Producers Association of Ghana (FIPAG), the Public Relations of the association Mr. Mawuli Ekpe Peter, says she is a registered member.

Speaking to Summy Brown, host of ‘Drone News’ on the Away Bus show on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he disclosed that the actress registered as a member with an amount of GHc300 out of the total GHc500.



He explained being a member of the association is mandatory but optional and all members are required to register with GHc500 but if you are unable to do so, you register with GhC250 with the remaining half spread over for you.



In a Facebook Live on Monday, August 10, Tracey said FIPAG couldn’t suspend or ban her because she is not a member of the Association.



The Association had released a statement threatening to suspend her over her conduct on social media.



The actress had engaged in a social media war with musician Mzbel over a man the two were both dating.



Her action which drew the attention of FIPAG with the suspension ban had its presidnet President, James Aboagye release a statement which read, “FIPAG has suspended Miss Tracey Boakye over her use of vulgar words on social media recently. She is not supposed to take part in any activities during this period until the situation is reviewed.

“FIPAG wishes to render an unqualified apology to the general public and the man involved for her behaviour as that display of character does not represent what the film industry stands for or wishes to propagate. We wish that Ghanaians will find a space in their hearts to forgive her.”



But the actress denied being a member saying: “I have been doing movies for the past eight years and no one has reached out to me before. I even produced my own movies and premiered it outside the country and FIPAG did not even congratulate me.



“What has FIPAG got to do with my rant on social media. If this is a way they want to trend with my name they better put a stop to it.



“I have never been part of any of your WhatsApp platforms and I am shocked that FIPAG could write such a letter to me. If you want to tarnish my image that is okay, you people don’t even have any idea how I make my money to produce those movies,” she said.



However, the PRO of FIPAG says Tracy is still a member.



"Per our data, Tracy is a member. When she joined FIPAG, I was an ordinary member and not an executive member,” he stated.

He further explained that members are all expected to pay the GHc500 in full before they are added onto the national platform.



He advised Tracy Boakye to apologise to FIPAG for her utterances and for dragging the name of FIPAG into the mud.



The behaviour of Tracy Boakye he said does not represent the female members of the group including Shirley Frimpong-Manso, Nana Ama MacBrown and others



He asked the actress to accept her fault and allow the Association to punish her and apologise for her misbehaviour.



Meanwhile, he has indicated if the actress claims she is not a member of FIPAG, then producers would also take a drastic decision by blacklisting her as an actress.

