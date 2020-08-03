Entertainment

Transitioning to gospel music has not been easy - Kesse

Musician Kesse

Sensational gospel musician, Micheal Kesse Frimpong has said that the transition from doing secular to gospel music has not been an easy road.

Kesse as he is popularly known is currently promoting his fourth gospel single titled "Oluwadara" featuring Belac 360 and produced by Vibehouse.



According to Kesse, it was not a personal decision to switch to gospel music but the spirit of God.



"What triggered my turn to do gospel music is the spirit of God. It wasn't my personal decision, and yes it's not that easy to do the work of God but all I can say is that it has been good thus far," he told the GNA Entertainment.



When asked about the motivation behind his latest single "Oluwadara", the sensational vocalist said, "Oluwadara is a song that talks about the goodness of God. It’s a Nigerian language, Yuroba to be precise.

"The song talks about how good God can be when you get to know Him more.



"It is also an inspirational song to inspire people to not lose hope and then know that God has times and seasons in His hands,'' he said.



Kesse rose to fame after winning the fourth season of TV3 Mentor program having featured on numerous hit singles including "Azonto Fiesta", "Let Me Know", among others.

