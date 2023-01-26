Trash! - Pappi reacts to Ayisha Modi’s advice on ‘5Five-Appietus’ saga

Ghanaian singer, Pappi, has responded to a piece of advice Ayisha Modi gave him in a viral video.

Earlier, Pappi, a member of the 5Five music group, engaged in a heated exchange with popular music producer, Appietus, on live TV.



Pappi angrily hurled insults at Appietus for uploading his songs on digital platforms and making money off it without his consent.



Social media has since witnessed a series of heated banter between Pappi and his management, and Appietus.



This development triggered an unhappy Ayisha Modi who also stormed social media with a word of caution to Pappi.



“No matter how rich you are, you need to respect elders. The respect you give your parents, give the same to others outside. That’s why you people are dying young. It’s very bad. Remember, when Appietus came into the music scene, there was no internet," Ayisha Modi said.

In a response to Ayisha’s rants, Pappi said she isn’t in the right capacity to advise him.



The musician described Ayisha’s advice as trash adding that she should channel it elsewhere.



“I don’t know her and first of all, I was born and raised by a woman so I respect women. I usually don’t talk about stuff like that but all she said was trash. It was trash. She has a family and she should go advice them, not me. I’ve got people who advise me.



“How can you be saying, this is why they die young. I’m someone’s child and my mother is a very beautiful woman. You can tell from the way I look. My mother will not call someone’s child and tell him all that. It’s total bullshit. Straight bullshit. It’s trash," he stated in an interview with Zionfelix.



