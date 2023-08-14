Trending photo of John Dumelo and Fred Nuamah stirs massive reaction

John Dumelo and Fred Nuamah holding hands

Social media has reacted to a viral picture showing Fred Nuamah and his 'friend-turned-political-rival', John Dumelo, holding hands.

The posture was in support of John Dumelo's bid as the official candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat in the forthcoming 2024 elections.



The new development came as a shock to many due to how the tides suddenly changed and the rivalry that sparked between them.



On Sunday, August 13, 2023, John Dumelo was declared the major contender for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency on behalf of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2024.



The announcement was graced by scores of political bigwigs, including Fred Nuamah, a past contender.



This development has, however, caused some netizens to conclude that their feud was staged.



Others also wished him luck in his new endeavours.

Background



In February 2023, John Dumelo officially announced his intentions to run for the position of Member of Parliament for the Aywaso West Wuguon constituency.



In a twist of events, Fred Nuamah, also announced his intentions of running for the seat under the NDC party ticket.



In response, a bitter John Dumelo reportedly stated that he never gave Fred Nuamah his blessings before the latter announced his intentions. This led to a back-and-forth between the two until early August when Fred announced that he was stepping down from the race.





Yesterday I was declared the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency NDC parliamentary candidate for the 2024 general elections. Thanks to everyone who made this possible. I really appreciate it. Together let’s win this seat. This is our time. #idey4u #givechangechance pic.twitter.com/F9iuJXAiR5 — Farmer John (@johndumelo) August 14, 2023

Yesterday I was declared the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency NDC parliamentary candidate for the 2024 general elections. Thanks to everyone who made this possible. I really appreciate it. Together let’s win this seat. This is our time. #idey4u #givechangechance pic.twitter.com/F9iuJXAiR5 — Farmer John (@johndumelo) August 14, 2023

I’m very happy for you, but comrade forge forward by building a strong and unbreakable tie with your contender. — Paul ???? (@more_paul1) August 14, 2023

You don’t have what is called “leadership Qualities”

You were bias and emotional on petty sentiment on UTV against Fred who labelled you in the industry and holding your hand in the Pic Now

How do you feel ?? you are losing Again

Subhanallah???????? Amin ???? — GUYGUY???? (@CobbyBillioN) August 14, 2023

The gentleman in the third frame was he not contesting against you or it was a planned thing — Advans (@MichaelAdvans) August 14, 2023

Congratulations ???? but unfortunately, the seat dier, e go swerve you #bottomup style ???? — Kow Essuman (@kaessuman) August 14, 2023

You don’t have what is called “leadership Qualities”

You were bias and emotional on petty sentiment on UTV against Fred who labelled you in the industry and holding your hand in the Pic Now

How do you feel ?? you are losing Again

Subhanallah???????? Amin ???? — GUYGUY???? (@CobbyBillioN) August 14, 2023

Yesterday I was declared the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency NDC parliamentary candidate for the 2024 general elections. Thanks to everyone who made this possible. I really appreciate it. Together let’s win this seat. This is our time. #idey4u #givechangechance pic.twitter.com/F9iuJXAiR5 — Farmer John (@johndumelo) August 14, 2023

I’m very happy for you, but comrade forge forward by building a strong and unbreakable tie with your contender. — Paul ???? (@more_paul1) August 14, 2023

You don’t have what is called “leadership Qualities”

You were bias and emotional on petty sentiment on UTV against Fred who labelled you in the industry and holding your hand in the Pic Now

How do you feel ?? you are losing Again

Subhanallah???????? Amin ???? — GUYGUY???? (@CobbyBillioN) August 14, 2023

The gentleman in the third frame was he not contesting against you or it was a planned thing — Advans (@MichaelAdvans) August 14, 2023

Congratulations ???? but unfortunately, the seat dier, e go swerve you #bottomup style ???? — Kow Essuman (@kaessuman) August 14, 2023

Congratulations ???? but unfortunately, the seat dier, e go swerve you #bottomup style ???? — Kow Essuman (@kaessuman) August 14, 2023

Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



ID/EB