Tribute to former GBC female DJ, Harriet Tachie-Menson

Madam Harriet Tachie-Menson died on Saturday, October 29, 2022

A requiem mass has been held on Saturday, November 5, at the Saint Theresa Catholic Church in Kaneshie to remember the late Harriet Tachie- Menson.

Veteran broadcaster Madam Harriet Tachie-Menson died on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Madam Tachie – Menson was popularly known on the airwaves in the 60s as Yours Truly HTM for more than 4 decades.



HTM became attracted to the Broadcasting profession in 1962, joining colleagues like Mike Eghan, Chris Tackie, Joe Coffie Vida Koranteng Asante and other veteran broadcasters of Blessed Memory. After a series of training programs from the Radio training school and on the job, she served on Radio Ghana external service.

She became the only female DJ in Ghana and West Africa among her male counterparts as Yours Truly H.T.M in 1967 when the commercial Radio 2 was introduced. She was an all-around broadcaster who impacted her listeners and trainees. After her retirement in the year 2000, she became an Advisor and managing consultant to the University College of Winneba (Radio Windy Bay), from 2003 to 2005.



She is survived by her two sons, Bernard and Edward Odjidja.