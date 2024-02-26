Entertainment

Tributes pour in as sudden death of Peetah Morgan evokes emotional reactions

Peetah Morgan Heritage 4 Peter Anthony Morgan, also known as Peetah, died on Sunday.

Mon, 26 Feb 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The death of Peter Anthony Morgan, the lead singer of Morgan Heritage, has prompted tributes from music lovers, who have poured out their emotions on various social media platforms to mourn the co-founder of the Grammy Award-winning reggae band.

In a state of utter shock and disbelief, some individuals have shared brief videos of Peter's performances, while others have posted his pictures along with captions expressing their current emotional state in the wake of his demise.

“His passion for promoting healthy masculinity could be felt through his songs,” a tweet from the handle @MasculinitySato read.

“This is heartbreaking. We aren't even done with the 2nd month of 2024! The spirit of death is too emboldened this year, targeting 45 and below. I reject and repudiate that vile spirit. May it not hoover around me and mine; or you and yours. Rastaz don't die, Peter Morgan,” another with the handle @AokoOtieno_ with emojis.

Peter is reported to have passed away on Sunday at the age of 46. The family confirmed his demise through a statement on the band's social media; however, the cause of death was not disclosed.

"It is out of sincere love that we share that our beloved husband, father, son, and brother and lead singer of Morgan Heritage Peter Anthony Morgan has ascended today," the group said in the statement issued on February 25, 2024.

"Our family thanks you in advance for your overwhelming love and support, and we ask your continued prayers as we go through this process. We also ask that you please respect our privacy during this time of healing," the statement captioned 'Heritage for Life' added.

"Peetah," as he was known, co-founded Morgan Heritage with seven siblings in 1994, eventually evolving into a quintet.

The band gained recognition for their diverse influences and tight vocal harmonies.



























