Trigmatic laments shenanigans needed to promote music 'today'

Trigmatic

Trigmatic has lamented the lengths to which musicians must go these days to promote their songs.

"To make a hit song these days, besides the promotion and everything, you need to create these unusual content [on social media]," Trigmatic said. "I cannot do that."



Withholding a name, he cited, "Today, I sent a friend a message asking him why he of all people would be dancing in this manner on Instagram," to which, he added, the friend answered, "If I don't do this, they will not buy my songs."



Even though Trigmatic admitted the trend of creating dance challenges and comic skits, among other things, to woo an audience "is worldwide," he worried "it seems we [Ghanaians] are focusing so much on it," to the disadvantage of artistes and the local industry.

Trigmatic, born Enoch Nana Yaw Oduro-Adjei, spoke to Ayekoo Ayekoo's sit-in host Akua Sonto on Thursday, November 2, 2023, on Accra 100.5 FM.



"The truth is when I leave this world, I am not the most played artiste on radio, and it's not because the music is not good," he said.



He insinuated that even though his music "is good," it is not paying him as it should in terms of traction and money. He noted his "dedication" to his cause, adding, though a tough sacrifice, "I know where my money comes from".