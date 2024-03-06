Trigmatic's Independence Day message to Ghanaians

Rapper and entrepreneur, Trigmatic

On the occasion of Ghana’s 67th Independence Day, Trigmatic, the rapper and entrepreneur, shared his views on the importance of the creative arts sector for the country’s progress.

He posted a message on X, formerly known as Twitter, where he highlighted how the creative arts industry has influenced Ghana’s history and boosted its economy.



Trigmatic, real name Enoch Nana Yaw Oduro-Adjei, pointed out that music, fashion, film, and other creative pursuits have been instrumental in displaying Ghana’s rich culture and creating opportunities for sustainable development.



He emphasised that as Ghana celebrates its independence, the contribution of artistes, musicians, filmmakers and fashion designers to advance Ghanaian culture both locally and globally is undeniable and should not be ignored.



“The creative arts sector in Ghana has been a driving force in shaping our history and fueling economic growth.



“From music to fashion to film, the creative arts industry continues to showcase our rich cultural heritage and generate opportunities for sustainable development. #GhanaAt67,” he posted.

Trigmatic’s message is a call to action for stakeholders to give priority to the creative arts sector and tap into its enormous potential for the good of the nation and its people.



