Trouble hits the Mafia Gang camp as leaked audio implicates Diamond Appiah

An audio conversation where Diamond Appiah was heard spilling some allegations about her friend, Tracey Boakye, is making waves on social media.

Netizens have been reacting to the said audio where Diamond was stating reasons why she and Afia Schwarzenegger were absent from Tracey Boakye’s baby christening although they were invited.



In the said video, Diamond was heard engaging in a conversation with her friend, Nana Brown, and this perhaps, created a safe haven to admit that all is not well in the Mafia Gang camp.



Diamond, who seems to have since haboured issues against Tracey, mocked her for what she described as the inability of the naming ceremony to trend online.



Diamond said the only time Tracey’s events made it to the headlines was when she and Afia decided to hype it on social media.



“Have you seen that the event did not trend, unlike those times that Afia and I used to hype the event for it to trend? This time around, it did not trend and it is because we deliberately ignored her. Nobody posted videos from the event except Zionfelix,” she stated while bursting into laughter.



Diamond Appiah was also heard narrating how she and Afia deliberately abandoned Tracey Boakye’s baby christening and their reasons for doing that.

“I am sure she will learn sense from this. Tracey used Afia Schwarzenegger for fame. Who knew her? She was a nobody in Kumasi and she decided to cling to Vivian Jill but later disrespected her. I was happy with what Afia did. Afia deliberately packed her bags and gave a hint on social media that she was going for the christening but she ended up somewhere else.



“She didn’t go and I was so happy. She just wanted people to know that she has been invited but she didn’t go. I also deliberately shared the invitation and wrote that I am there with her in spirit. She invited me but I refused to go,” she added.



Diamond also claimed that Tracey had always been a fake friend who had all these years helped in the circulation of fake stories about her and Afia Schwarzenegger.



“She is a very foolish girl, always paying ghost bloggers to spread fake stories about us. All she does is use us for trends, afterward, she will pay bloggers to insult us. The other day, Tracey paid a blogger to peddle lies that she rented an apartment and even bought a car for Afia,” she added.



The said audio has since gathered massive reactions, amidst shock, from netizens who have labelled Diamond Appiah a snitch.



Tracey, however, is yet to react to the development.

EB/BB