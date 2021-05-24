Try politics or start a church if you want quick money – Yvonne Nelson to Ghanaians

Ghanaian Actress, Yvonne Nelson

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has opined that starting a church or venturing into politics are the two fastest ways to get rich in the country.



Yvonne who have been ‘hitting hard’ at politicians in recent times over what she terms as “bad governance” has tagged as corrupt some key leaders in the country.



It can be recalled that the actress has been one of the advocates for the #FixTheCountry campaign which has been topical on social media in recent times.

But in a latest development, Yvonne has taken to Twitter again to lambast church leaders and politicians as being the cause of the country’s woes.



She said; “Wanna enrich yourself fast? Try politics. Start a church. They claim they are serving the PEOPLE! They are serving their families every morning, afternoon and evening, and catching flights for desserts,” she wrote.



“So far, we haven’t really had a leader who GENUINELY cares about the people, wanna argue? Look around you! Visit other regions and come back for a debate,” she added.



Yvonne established further that until she started her masters, she didn’t know how bad things were in Africa, particularly Ghana.









