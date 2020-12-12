Tulenkey teams up with Medikal for new single '50'

Cover art for Tulenkey's new song '50'

Tulenkey with a Tubani-produced drill beat has featured Medikal on his song '50'.

This comes after Tulenkey dropped his much-anticipated EP 'Dooms Day' where he went solo schooling rappers on how to rap.



'Dooms Day' was Tulenkey away from commercial music, but he has returned with the street anthem for December. The song titled '50' is a combination of viral sounds with a touch of drill beat.



Announcing the song on Twitter Tulenkey wrote, “The street anthem is out featuring the king of Drill music @amgmedikal tap the link in my below to listen to “50”. Produced by Tubani, mastered by Gomez."

The street anthem is out featuring the king of Drill music @amgmedikal tap the link in my below to listen to "50". Produced by Tubani, mastered by Gomez



#50https://t.co/zjBYCfNb9L pic.twitter.com/Bzkow5mC0l — Undertaker ???? (@Tulenkey) December 11, 2020