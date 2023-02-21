0
Turkish politician praises Cheddar for his support after earthquake struck

CHEDDAR IN TURKEY 22 Cheddar flies to Turkey

Tue, 21 Feb 2023

Ghanaian businessman Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Cheddar or Freedom Jacob Caesar, has been lauded for his assistance to Turkey in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake.

In a tweet, Turkish politician Dr. Lütfü Savaş praised the well-known businessman and philanthropist for his support in a message published on Twitter.

“It gives us hope to see support from all over the world with us. I would like to thank African Prince Freedom Jacob Caesar for his contributions to our city after the earthquake disaster we experienced,” he said.

In the photos, Cheddar was captured wearing khaki-coloured clothing, which he paired with boots and badges.

Meanwhile, the kind of support Chddar was said to have given, wasn’t stated in the politician's post.

Cheddar’s visit was during the period when Ghanaian footballer, Christian Atsu was found under the rubble in Turkey.

Christian Atsu died tragically on February 6, 2023, after a catastrophic earthquake affected southern, central, and western Turkey and western Syria.

The earthquake caused severe damage and tens of thousands of casualties in the region.

After several weeks, his body was found and transported to Ghana on February 19, 2023.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
