'Turned for Good' is a testimony song – Apostle Lenny Akpadie

Ghanaian Gospel singer, Lenny Akpadie

Award-winning gospel singer Apostle Lenny Akpadie after releasing “My Miracle Day” has dropped yet another banger dubbed “Turned For Good”.

Asked what inspired the song, the “Most High” hitmaker said, "The things that people meant for bad against us, God has turned it for good.”



Explaining further, the Apostle of God urged people not to be wary of the wrongs others do them in order not to become bitter.



"Bitterness will throw your life into a state of stagnancy and prevent the blessings of God in manifesting upon one’s life” he added.

He ended by sharing a biblical scripture about Joseph whose own brothers sold him into slavery with the intention of destroying his destiny but rather God almighty turned it for his good.



“Turned For Good” is out and can be streamed on all digital platforms.