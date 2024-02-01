Twists and Turns: Video of Dr. Grace Boadu's marriage claim resurfaces amid family denial

The late herbal doctor, Grace Boadu

An old interview in which the late Dr. Grace Boadu claimed to be married has resurfaced after her family denied such reports during a meeting with the media.

In the interview, Dr. Grace Boadu claimed that she was married to a teacher with whom she had been in a relationship for the past 16 years.



She stated that she began her relationship with the said teacher when she was young and he was the one who took care of her schooling and made other provisions for her as well.



In an interview with Emelia Brobbey, Dr. Grace Boadu stated emphatically that she had been married to her partner with whom she had been in a relationship for quite some time.



“I have married and I enjoy it very well. Marriage can either make you progress in life or destroy depending on the partner. My husband is a teacher. I stayed with him and he took care of my schooling, paying my fees and doing other things to support me.



"We have been together for sixteen (16) years. the wedding was done not too long ago. I was able to manage the relationship for that long because I understood my husband,” she claimed.



Meanwhile, a few days after her death, Dr. Grace Boadu’s uncle in an interview with Poleeno Multimedia disclosed that the herbal practitioner, who gained prominence for her contributions to alternative healthcare, had not yet experienced the joys of marriage or motherhood.

According to the uncle, Dr. Grace Boadu was preparing for marriage and held aspirations of starting a family until her untimely demise.



The family's claims corroborate Dr. Grace Boadu’s claims of being married.



