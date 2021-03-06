Twitter 'gasps for air' as pretty Ghanaian ladies mark Independence with #TheflagTheFace challenge

Popular Ghanaian TV Presenters, Anita Akufo and Berlam Mundi have also participated in the challenge

Scores of Ghanaian ladies have taken to Twitter to showcase their true beauty in accordance with the country’s 64th independence celebration on Saturday, March 6, 2021.

Using the hashtag ‘TheFlagTheFace’, these ladies have splashed beautiful pictures of themselves on the internet which somewhat conveys the message that, Ghana is blessed with beauty.



Fair, dark, tall, skinny all alike, these ladies including some Ghanaian celebrities have participated in the challenge which has topped Twitter trends.



Meanwhile, due to the existence of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s anniversary only witnessed a short ceremony at the forecourt of the Jubilee House.



This is the first time the country has marked its Independence Day virtually as it is usually commemorated with parades all over the country.



Let's take a look at some of the posts from the ‘TheFlagTheFace’ dominating Twitter below

The Flag The Face pic.twitter.com/ycb1JTaOsE — B.You by Berla Mundi (@berlamundi) March 6, 2021

The flag The Face pic.twitter.com/tklkxyKqsK — Anita (@Anita_Akuffo1) March 6, 2021