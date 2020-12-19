Twitter gets interesting as 'Yagyae' tops trends

It is unclear who started the conversation, neither is it clear what triggered it. What is clear, however, is the interest people have shown in 'Yagyae' to communicate the things they have vowed to not do anymore particularly in relationships.
'Yagyae', is a Twi word which could be translated as 'never again', literally, 'we've put a stop to it'.
Like the Akan adage, 'Yede ye wo na annye wo ya a, yennyae wo faye' - to wit, if you don't express disgust over a treatment meted out to you, the doer will always take you for granted.
A lot goes into how people resolve to discontinue an act and these are evident in tweets with the 'Yagyae' hashtag. While some make such statements as a result of a series of disappointments they have been slapped with, others do so to discourage people's continuous requests for assistance. Some of the tweets sighted by GhanaWeb project what some have described as annoying questions asked in relationships.
But there is a twist as some of the tweets seek to highlight some activities that are archaic hence need to be eroded from the system.
What makes the 'Yagyae' trend even more interesting is the use of dialogue and metaphor in the communication.
So, what have you vowed to desist from? Can you relate to any of the tweets below?
Him: Baby promise me you’ll stick to me forever.— Annabel (@__anokyewaa) December 19, 2020
Me: B33ma, saa super glue adwuma nu yagyae #yagyae #adwuma
Girl: Babe, I want us to be indoors for today only you and I.— Hemazro.K.Dimitri (@Dimitri_HK26) December 19, 2020
Me: Saa quarantine quarantino #adwuma nu yagyae!!#yagyae
Her: Nana but I told you not to cum inside— loner_trapstar (@samsamsraga) December 19, 2020
Me: Ohemaa wo wor hin, saa atm withdrawal ajuma Nu yagyae ????????????#yagyae
Girl: yieee my boyfriend is coming hide in the wardrobe..
Me: Saa kelvyn boy pilolo adwuma no magyae.#yagyae #yagyae— SUCRE (@ObjRakitic) December 19, 2020
Babe, "please sing for me I'm bored".— YOUR FINEST NO.9 GIRL ???? ???????????????? (@AdwoahMay) December 19, 2020
Saa talented kids adwuma nu #yagyae
Girl: baby give me this, give me that— Hero (@adjeiemma92) December 19, 2020
Me: Saa father Christmas ????????? adwuma no yagyae#yagyae
If you say you love me, prove it, fight for my love— Prince Ghanaba (@Stoboat2011) December 19, 2020
Saa NDC Demonstration no, #yagyae wae
Is your background Accounting? Can you help me with this assignment.— P A R A G O N ???? (@kwame_paragon) December 19, 2020
Saa TA adwuma nu #yagyae
Baby can you please Massage me?— Casty DJ®????????? (@iamdjcasty) December 19, 2020
Me: med) saa AKOBAM Adwuma nu #yagyae
“Baby are you sure you won’t hurt me again?”
Odo saa Hazard me Dembele adwuma no magyaeDecember 19, 2020
Baby do you love me?— “G-Race” out now!!! (@PapaCobbah) December 19, 2020
Saa National Science and Math Quiz no #yagyae ????????????
My bestfriend: I still love my ex, can you help me get him back?????????— Annabel (@__anokyewaa) December 19, 2020
Me: Me nua, saa linear equation adwuma nu yagyae !????#yagyae
“Chairman show us the way” Saaa Google Map Adwuma no Yagyae ????????????. #yagyae— MathKhid (@khid_math) December 19, 2020
“Babe who is Stacy ??.....saa NIA adwuma no yagye #yagyae— Solomon (@acheampongso) December 19, 2020
Pastor: To abodoo gu nsu nani na daakye wonsa be ka— NaNa_Kay (@NaNaKay13276991) December 19, 2020
Saa Menzgold adwuma no #yagyae
Charley, the shordy fine ooo...link me erhhh— Junia GH (@Itz_Junia) December 19, 2020
Me: Living Legend, mesr3 wo! Saa Betweener adwuma no #yagyae
#yagyae He that is down fears no fall
Saaaaa athlete adwuma no yagyae
????????????— AUGUSTINE OSEI BONSU (@AUGUSTINEOSEIB3) December 19, 2020
Girlfriend: Baby how is your waist— My name is Mike (@Mynameismike233) December 19, 2020
Boyfriend:After the 9 rounds you’re asking how’s my waist
Saa atupa adwuma nu magyae
#yagyae
Teacher: I'm coming to mention the names of the best 10 students in this class.— Dauda Yakubu (@dayak_official) December 19, 2020
Student at the back: saa "Billboard Chart" adwuma no y'agyae.#yagyae #adwuma
"Baby since u left u never came back. Why?— _kwame.phlervy (@thereal51118978) December 19, 2020
Saa Luke Shaw adwuma no #yagyae
Please, my boyfriend isn’t around. Walk me to the library.— Papito-De-Baidon (@dearpapito) December 19, 2020
Saa Johnny Walker adwuma no #yagyae
3na babe buy me this buy me that...— Mista money ???? Minded. (@RhealMorgan) December 19, 2020
Me: saa delivery service adwuma nu #yagyae
I want a man that will call me 3x a day.— Hajia Bintu1 (@1HajiaBintu) December 19, 2020
Maame saa Mtn call center no Ya gyae Y3. ????????????????????
This one made me laugh #yagyae ampa
Tweet like you’re a Bible character | Lezzgoowww #yagyae #adwuma— Charles Agyapong???????? (@CharlesAgyp) December 19, 2020
Won’t you help me with my stuff? You know climbing up to the last floor isn’t easy.
Samson: Me ho 3den nanso saa ab)de3 adwuma no yagyae. #yagyae
Ex: "Baby I still love you, give me another chance"— Prince Ghanaba (@Stoboat2011) December 19, 2020
Hw3 w'anya, saa WAEC REMEDIALS no #yagyae oo yagyae koraa
Girl: can we date without sex?— Mista money ???? Minded. (@RhealMorgan) December 19, 2020
Me: saa pope adwuma nu
#yagyae
"Yes hit harder, harder"— Prince Ghanaba (@Stoboat2011) December 19, 2020
Carpenter adwuma wei paa de3, m'abr3 #yagyae
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.