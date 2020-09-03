Entertainment

Twitter users react to fried rice seller with over the top skills

Skillful fried rice seller

Some of us can’t even throw a ball into a dustbin which is just a footway. Give us that task and we would assume Lucifer himself sent you to try us.

But not this fried rice seller.



He has won the hearts of Twitter users with his impressive throwing skills which just goes to show that persistent practice makes one perfect indeed.



A video of the fried rice seller, who is believed to be selling at Official Town in Accra, dishing out fried rice from his frying pan into an ice chest has impressed many.



Standing a couple of feet away from the ice chest, he dishes out the rice and perfectly throws it into the ice chest, sometimes without even looking to make sure it landed where it should.



He has mastered the art with precision and Twitter users could not get their jaws off the ground.



Below are some reactions from Twitter:

This fried rice guy for blow.. Whaaat pic.twitter.com/beubDKN7uF — Ashraf Mohammed (@Ashraf_degr8) August 31, 2020

