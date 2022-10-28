Two superstars Camidoh is craving to work with

Camidoh

Singer-songwriter Raphael Camidoh Kofi Attachie has revealed two musicians he desires strongly to work with.

“I want to make music with Angelique Kidjo,” he said. “She’s been there on my list.”



“Chris Brown, I’ve always wanted to do [music with him],” he again revealed.



Touching his head, he reflected: “I’m thinking in my head like, ‘I’d love to make music with these people’,” but was also categorical in adding he would not force his way to making their acquaintance or securing the collaborations.



“I was with Yemi Alade the other day and we were in the studio. I never spoke about how I can ride through her to meet Angelique Kidjo. It’s not about that. In as much as I want it, I just put it before the universe,” the ‘Sugarcane’ hitmaker said to illustrate his point.



He explained that “in the meantime, I have to be doing me. I have to be getting myself ready,” to be worthy of such an honour.

He also cited how naturally ‘Waiting’, Cina Soul’s new song, on which he featured, happened.



“It was just us in the studio and I was just loving her energy,” Camidoh shared and added that sometimes they go into the studio “just having a good time” and not doing any work and that’s how he likes to work with people; nothing forced but “just vibing.”



Angelique Kidjo and Yemi Alade have two collaborations called ‘Shekere’ and ‘Dignity’.



Camidoh was speaking to the 3Music crew on 'Culture Daily'.