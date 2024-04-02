Two times DKB was ‘attacked’ for spearheading fundraisers for embattled celebrities

Funny Face, DKB and Akuapem Poloo

In light of DKB's recent dispute with Funny Face's manager over soliciting public funds for his artiste, it's worth examining instances where DKB faced criticism for involving himself in similar issues.

It can be recalled that after Funny Face's recent accident that nearly cost the lives of two kids and their mother, the comic actor reportedly made known his intention to adopt and cater for the kids.



DKB, a comedian, also disclosed that Funny Face intended to seek public support to help him undertake such a venture.



DKB, who has since been sharing updates from the comedian, who is currently spending two weeks in jail, took to social media and wrote:



"BREAKING NEWS!!!! Funny Face reached out to officially give out his momo details to me for public support to help him treat the victims. To prove his remorse and repentance, Funny Face promises to ADOPT the 1-year-old and 5-year-old kids involved in the accident."



The transaction was to be made to Funny Face's mobile money account, with the account details provided by DKB.

However, in the latest development, Funny Face's manager has questioned DKB's motives for spearheading such a project.



DKB said Funny Face's manager trashed all the efforts and good intentions he [DKB] had invested in Funny Face's situation.



"Peace FM called me today and said Funny Face's manager doesn't understand my motive behind raising funds. It's fine; it's okay. This isn't even going to benefit me. Who has even paid me for the fuel I have spent so far? I'm not trying to take his job as a manager; he should take it.



"I categorically withdraw from any fundraiser regarding Funny Face. If you have any money to send him, know that it is not under my auspices. Note that you are sending it yourself. I woke up today only for Funny Face's manager to tell me that he is not interested in a public fundraiser to take care of the victims. Then Funny Face also got in touch and said he is the sole decision-maker and gave me the go-ahead to solicit funds for him," he stated in a viral video.



One can recall a similar incident in 2021 when DKB solicited funds for Akuapem Poloo while she was at the Nsawam female prison.

Poloo's management team at the time warned the comedian to stop raising funds for the incarcerated actress shortly after he had released an artwork with Mobile Money and bank account details.



DKB faced the consequences of his actions after netizens, irritated by what they described as his attempt to benefit from Akuapem Poloo's situation, called him out on social media.





IMPORTANT : I categorically WITHDRAW myself from Funny face fundraising for the victims.



Tomorrow nko, some manager will come and call me a thief like it happened with Akuapem Poloo.



I have valuable things to do with my time.



Thanks. ???? ???? pic.twitter.com/2BdOO8Fsuf — DKB GHANA (@dkbghana) March 30, 2024







My response to the so called Akuapem Poloo manager!



It go over you! ???? ???? pic.twitter.com/ZNlLpzAA1o — DKB GHANA (@dkbghana) April 19, 2021

