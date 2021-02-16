Typical Ghanaian Christians are hypocrites - Gospel singer Ewuraba Esi chastises

National Gospel Music Awards New Artiste of the year nominee Angela Esi Saki-Kordah popularly known by her stage name as Ewuraba Eesi has vehemently chastised fellow Christians, calling them a bunch of hypocrites.

According to the 'gyinapintsin' hitmaker, the so-called Christians in the country are hypocrites because we proclaim, Ghana a Christian majority yet Gospel musicians do not get their songs being well patronized.



Speaking in an exclusive interview monitored by Ghanaprex.com on Kyzz 89.7 FM, Takoradi, Ewuraba Eesi emphatically said "When gospel musicians release a song it should just move but I'm saying it emphatically without any apology that the typical Ghanaian Christians are hypocrites"



When asked by the host Vincent Nyarko, "why are they, hypocrites?"



She responded "I'm saying this because if we say we are Christians when you release a song they should embrace it well and push the song. Now let's see, we have Gospel musicians who have now become secular artiste. When they were gospel artiste we never heard their songs, immediately they became secular artiste their songs are spreading but we're claiming to be a Christian nation that's why I'm saying in the Gospel arena things are not so smooth and easy".

"So those demonstrating Christian characters 90percent don't patronize the gospel?" she added.



