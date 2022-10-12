1
Menu
Entertainment

UK music executive Suge Knight hails Black Sherif

Suge Knightuk.jpeg UK music executive and entertainment investor Suge knight

Wed, 12 Oct 2022 Source: attractivemustapha.com

UK music executive and entertainment investor Suge knight has praised Ghanaian musician Black Sherif and his management team for working hard to put Ghana on the globe.

Commenting on his debut album, ‘The Villain I Never Was’, Suge Knight said it is a beautiful piece that has been well accepted by Ghanaians and people in the diaspora after its release.

He added that the artiste should not limit himself to Ghana and the Ghanaian market but rather look at the bigger picture and see himself doing better than the Nigerians.

“Ghanaians are good at praising every talent that comes up, it is your season so take quick advantage of it because the same people praising you today will ignore you tomorrow“, he stated.

Suge Knight opined that Black Sherif is bigger in and outside Ghana so he should not limit himself to local competitions but project himself to compete with big brands in Africa.

Source: attractivemustapha.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sports Debate: Will the Messi-Ronaldo story end with FIFA World Cup trophy?
How the name ‘Ghana’ was got
Honyenuga summons medical director who gave excuse notice to Dr. Opuni
Anas 'fights' Charles Bissue in galamsey fraud
Aisha Huang has employed only NPP lawyers since 2017 - Ablakwa
Freddie Blay's son marries Betty Mould Iddrisu's niece
Western Regional Minister, others involved in galamsey - Chief alleges
Watch how 10 students share one fish during dining at St Paul SHS
Agradaa denied bail
Bissue, Wontumi, and other key institutions in SP's 'net' over 'galamsey'