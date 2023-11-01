US$1m alimony, company shares etc: Check out what Asamoah Gyan's ex-wife wanted after divorce

Gifty Gyan with insert of Asamoah Gyan

The divorce proceedings involving former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, and his ex-wife Gifty, was concluded by an Accra High Court on October 31, 2023.

The court dissolved the union consumated in 2013 and made orders relative to the paternity and custody of the three children gotten from the union and landed and vehicular properties in respect of Gifty.



Gyan, in his first public reaction to the conclusion of the case, has intimated in a Twitter (now X) post that he had taken the outcome maturely and that he had ultimately retained a large chuck of his wealth.



GhanaWeb looks at the reliefs Gifty sought in the court and what she was eventually granted.



These are the major reliefs she sought:



Gifty Gyan was seeking alimony of US$1 million - Rejected

Alimony is a financial support that a person is ordered by a court to give to their spouse during separation or following divorce; maintenance.



Share of Asamoah Gyan’s stake in a number of businesses she claimed Gyan owns - rejected. The court held that Gifty Gyan failed to prove Asamoah Gyan’s stake in these businesses.



Share of an East Legon mansion & a property known as Baby Jet Heights - rejected. The court said they were not spousal properties.



She wanted cost and legal fees. That was also dismissed.



What court granted Gifty Gyan were as follows:

a. In terms of landed property, Gifty will receive Asamoah Gyan's UK mansion



b. Four-bedroom house at Spintex in Accra



c. Ownership of land meant for a fuelling station in Prampram.



d. She is also given a BMW, an Infiniti



