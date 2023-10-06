US$4m net worth: Segun Arinze takes 'an exception', says 'it's insulting'

Segun Arinze

It is ridiculous, insulting and a security hazard to estimate and publish my net worth, actor and singer Segun Arinze has asserted.

He said this guesting on the Class Morning Show, Friday, October 6, 2023, when host Korku Lumor declared he had read on the internet that US$4 million is the net worth of the Nigerian creative arts star.



Scratching his head, Arinze, alias Black Arrow, sombrely remarked: "I don't know where they got those figures from."



He said he "stumbled on" this supposed net worth about "two weeks ago," adding: "I felt it was very ridiculous and insulting."



The explanation he offered was "You can't really estimate a man and his – or find the worth to a man, as rich as you can be – so I really took an exception to that."



He bemoaned the source of the quote "didn't ask me any questions, you just go writing".



Arinze intimated such information has security implication when he quizzed: "Why do you go setting me up for armed robbers and kidnappers? I think it's crazy. I think it's very crazy."

An actor loved in West Africa and internationally, he noted this visit to Ghana "I think is my first in five years".



"It's nice to be in Ghana," he remarked, also.



Laughing, the voice actor and movie star refused to affirm or deny if he has real estate in Ghana as some Nigerian stars do.



What he divulged, however, was that he is in Ghana as the Creative Director for the 2023 Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), which is slated for Sunday, October 29, in Lagos, Nigeria.



He said this year's AMAA is all about the scheme's late CEO Peace Anyiam-Osigwe "her legacy and what AMAA means to all of us, and what she's left behind".



The unique hashtag for the 19th edition of AMAA, he stressed, is #LegacyInMotion #LegacyInMotionRenaissance.