US$820 per scoop: Learn about the most expensive ice cream in Dubai

A scoop of the Black Diamond ice cream is sold for US$820 [GH¢4,700]

While everyone has a preference for what would be their favourite dessert, a scoop of ice cream is always desired by many.

Whether it’s made from dairy milk or cream, ice cream always comes with a portion of flavour or sweeteners made from sugar or other additives.



But holiday destination, Dubai is making the waves with having what could be the most expensive bowl of ice cream sold.



At a whopping US$820 [GH¢4,700] per scoop, comes the Black Diamond ice cream. A scoop of the Madagascar-made vanilla ice cream is topped with Italian truffles, Iranian saffron and edible 23-karat gold flakes.



It is usually served in a Versace bowl and according to Business Insider, very few Black Diamonds have sold so far.

See the image below.



