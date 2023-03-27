US AB Skil finally releases much-anticipated 'For Girls' EP

US based Ghanaian rapper, AB Skil

Source: GNA

US based Ghanaian rapper AB Skil has finally released much-anticipated EP titled 'For Girls'.

The EP released on Friday March 17 is a four track project with songs like Alone which features P3si , Link Up with Shugry, Odo Yewu featuring BB and Choose featuring J Wyse who also produced all songs on the EP.



This the first EP project by Ab Skil after releasing several other songs. ‘For Girls’ Ep is available on all online music platforms including Apple Music, Spotify, Audiomack, Boomplay, Soundcloud and Youtube.



AB Skil who was born Ganiyu Mahama is a rapper cum singer and is on a journey of inking his name in the hearts of Ghanaians.



Ab Skil plans on carving a niche for himself in the music industry.

Having already released a number of songs including Flower featuring Shugry and We Move which features Black Convoy, Ab Skil promises to mesmerize his fans and newly won fans.



Watch video below



