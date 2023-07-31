US Ambassador applauds Okyeame Kwame

Virginia Palmer (left) with Okyeame Kwame (right)

Source: OK Foundation, Contributor

On July 28, 2023,which was marked as World Hepatitis Day, Okyeame Kwame, Ghana's beloved "Rap Doctor", was honored by the USA Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer.

The recognition was shared on the 'USA Embassy Ghana' Twitter page, applauding Okyeame Kwame's tireless efforts and collaboration with the National Black Nurses Association, USA, in the fight against Hepatitis B in Ghana.



Using his artistry as a platform, Okyeame Kwame has been inspiring a healthier world. The embassy was delighted to have him and his team visit a day before World Hepatitis Day. Grateful for the acknowledgement, Okyeame Kwame responded to the tweet, thanking the ambassador for adding her voice to the global campaign against hepatitis.

For the past 14 years, Okyeame Kwame, the Hepatitis ambassador alongside MDS LANCET Laboratories, has been leading the charge against this disease, even amid the Covid-19 lockdown.



His dedication is manifested in his free screening and vaccination campaigns. He persists in advocating for this cause, emphasizing that #HepCantWait and we must all strive for a world with #nohep.