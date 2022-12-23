0
Menu
Entertainment

US based Ghanaian Gospel musician Nii Addo wins big at Praise Achievement Awards

Nii Addo Us Ghanaian Gospel artiste Nii Addo

Fri, 23 Dec 2022 Source: attractivemustapha.com

Seasoned and renowned Ghanaian Gospel artiste Nii Addo who currently resides in the United States of America has been adjudged the Best Diaspora Male Artiste and Best Ghana Gospel Artiste of the year Diaspora at the maiden edition of the Praise Achievement Awards.

He came first among giant Gospel artistes in the diaspora mostly based in UK and USA.

Speaking to Blogger Attractive Mustapha in an interview, Nii Addo whose concert titled Zamar Praise is scheduled to take place on January 8th, 2023 said he knew he was going to win big considering the energy and zeal he brought into the scheme. "I knew I got this," he said.

The Praise Achievement Awards is awards scheme aimed at honouring African gospel musicians in and outside Africa who have contributed immensely to the work of God,

He added that music fans should expect bigger things from him as we enter 2023.

Source: attractivemustapha.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP
Adiza Osman: The National Chief Imam’s wife details how she met him
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo