US rapper Lil Durk set to hold massive concert in Nigeria

Rapper, Lil Durk

Rapper, Durk Derrick Banks, popularly known as Lil Durk has revealed that he is coming to Nigeria soon.

The U.S. rapper disclosed that he is planning to hold a massive concert in the country. He made this known during a Twitter session with fans on Friday, May 26.



A fan asked him when he would be visiting Nigeria, Ghana, Uganda and South Africa, and Lil Durk replied that he was looking forward to doing a show in Nigeria, Daily Post reports.



The fan wrote, “#AskLilDurk when will you come to Nigeria, Ghana, Uganda, South Africa ..you’ll be so amazed to see you have loyal fans ..I’ve been a fan since 2013.”

Lil Durk replied: “I wanna throw a big show in Nigeria #AskLilDurk.”



The rapper has followership among Nigerian youths, especially Gen Zs. His latest song ‘All My Life’ which featured J Cole peaked at number one on Apple Music Nigeria barely 24 hours after its release.



