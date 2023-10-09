UTV Invasion: Why didn't they attack Kennedy Agyapong? - A Plus asks

Artiste and political activist, A-Plus

Musician and political activist Kwame A Plus has challenged the motives behind the recent invasion of UTV by a group of men.

On Saturday, October 7, a number of men allegedly affiliated with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) barged into the UTV studios during a live airing of United Showbiz. The men demanded an apology from A Plus and other pundits on the show for being biased against the NPP. This action was condemned by many bodies, including the Ministry of Information, Ghana Journalists Association, and the National Democratic Congress. The Ghana Police Service also announced that 16 of the men had been arrested.



In an interview with GhOne TV on October 9, A Plus responded to allegations that his critical comments towards the president had caused the invasion.



According to him, his submissions are just criticisms and not insults. He proclaimed that he had never and would never insult the president in any manner.



"I will never insult Nana Akufo-Addo, and he himself knows it. They don't know the difference between criticizing and insulting people. I will not do that. I have a relationship with him which makes it very difficult for me, and we were brought up in a certain way. However, I will tell you exactly how it is," he claimed.



He also cited other notable individuals like the MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, who has been known for his harsh comments.

He challenged why Kennedy Agyapong was not attacked by members of the party since he is also known to be provocative towards the party.



“Why don't they go and attack Kennedy Agyapong? Is he not the same person who threatened the president and the vice president to give them a showdown? Hasn't he said everything about this party? Why don't they go there?" he quizzed.



He defended himself, claiming that he only discusses what happens in the entertainment sphere and can't help if it coincides with politics.



“You are saying that I've been attacking the president. So let's say the president went to a show and he was booed, and you come on, it's an entertainment show. We are talking about what happened at the show. And I said, 'Yes, the president was booed because people are not happy with what's going on in the country. The people who are there include NPP people who are disappointed.' So you get up and say, we are going to attack this A Plus on UTV because he has spoken again?” A Plus questioned.



