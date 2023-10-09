UTV attack: When Mahama was president, we did worse but what happened? – A Plus fires NPP

Musician cum political activist, Kwame A Plus

Musician cum political activist, Kwame Obeng Asare popularly known as A Plus descended heavily on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) following the invasion of United Television (UTV) during the United Showbiz program that has raised concerns about press freedom.

According to him, during the tenure of John Dramani Mahama as the president of the nation, the government was criticised but there was no attack on the media contrary to the prevailing circumstances under the Akufo-Addo-led administration.



“When John Mahama was president of Ghana what didn’t we do? What happened? These things have been going on to the extent that while court proceedings are ongoing, some boys can overrun the court and sack the judge in a country where the president is part of the bar association.



"I won’t go and stay abroad like Kevin Taylor or Twene Jonas. I will sit here and speak my mind,” disgruntled Kwame A Plus said during a panel discussion on United Showbiz that was aired on Saturday, September 7, 2023, and monitored by GhanaWeb.



He made the remarks after alleged thugs affiliated with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) stormed the studios of UTV and abruptly halted the live broadcast of United Showbiz.



Approximately seven minutes into the show, which was broadcast live on GhanaWeb, voices of agitation could be heard in the background as host Mzgee introduced the program. The evident confusion on the host's face was followed by an extended break in production before the program was eventually taken off the air.

Numerous reports that emerged after the sudden interruption of the production suggested that the show was disrupted by a group of men who entered the studios with hostile intentions.



According to the reports, the agitated individuals had entered the studio with the apparent aim of confronting Kwame A Plus, who is a regular panel member on the show.



Subsequent videos shared on social media depicted a chaotic scene within the UTV studio, with several men calling out for A Plus.



"We are waiting for A Plus today... A Plus has to explain to us why he tore our paper from the NPP party. We are here, we are waiting for A Plus. We are protecting our party property," one of the men is heard shouting in the studio.



