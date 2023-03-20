1
UTV’s loss, Onua’s gain: An analysis of McBrown’s controversial move

Mon, 20 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

An unveiling characterized by razzmatazz triggers backlash from some Despite Media employees who are of the view that Nana Ama McBrown’s exit from the media house smacks of disloyalty and ungratefulness, but she says she leaves her accusers to God.

Almost four years after hosting UTV’s United Showbiz, McBrown accepts an offer to work with Media General as a presenter on Onua FM/TV and has in the last couple of days been celebrating while disclosing previous conversations with her former employer.

"Whoever is saying what about me, I leave that person to God because I know myself and I know I have worked my way through here. I didn't come here just for the sake of my beauty or maybe my smile. I have worked to make my smile impactful. I am here because I have worked, oh Jonnie I have worked!" McBrown said on 3FM and added that no contract existed between her and her former employee.

"I told my previous employers that I wanted to hold on from December. Let's think of something new to do, that's what I said to them. I was expecting them to call and say come let's think about what is new. However, I don't have a contract with anybody so if nobody is minding me, I have the right to move on...I am not here to explain much. This is me, I pray about every step I make, I don't just move," she said.

In this episode of E-Forum, we dissect the brouhaha as Abrantepa sits with his panelists - Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng and Amma Broni.





