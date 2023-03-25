0
Menu
Entertainment

Uche Maduagwu slams Omotola over viral bedroom photo with husband

Omotola Slammed Uche slams Omotola

Sat, 25 Mar 2023 Source: www.mynigeria.com

Controversial Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has criticized his senior colleague Omotola Jalade Ekeinde for posting a bedroom photo of herself and her husband Captain Matthew Ekeinde on social media.

The mother of four posted a shirtless photo of her husband and herself in bed, while the husband visibly had a tattoo of the actress' nickname, "Omosexy," on his arm as they marked their 27th wedding anniversary.

She captioned the post: “Happy birthday, my Forever HoneyBoy. And happy anniversary to us. Twenty-seven years and we are only just about to get into phase 2. Last kiddo, now 21, no more PG.”

Reacting to the post, Uche called out the pair for the bedroom photo and questioned whether they must celebrate their wedding anniversary while undressed.

He wrote: "What exactly is going on? Must you people remove dress to celebrate wedding anniversary for God’s sake? Let us show spiritual wisdom. This is so unnecessary. Anyway, happy wedding anniversary.”



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Dr Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, MFR (@realomosexy)

Source: www.mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ashaiman swoop: Some soldiers shared viral photos - Military PRO
NPP supporters were bussed to boo Mahama at Damongo - NDC
Uganda government responds to US threat over anti-LGBTQ+ law
Bagbin 'cautions' Afenyo-Markin
NPP MP points out Adakabre's 'lies' over Bawumia's Kejetia market visit
US warns Uganda of potential 'repercussions' if LGBTQ law takes effect
Wife of Anthony Boakye barred from observing widowhood rites
Akufo-Addo wants to convert EC into NPP HQ annex - Ablakwa
Akufo-Addo has done 300% better than Mills-Mahama – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
I will make Akufo-Addo’s life after office a living hell - Barker-Vormawor swears