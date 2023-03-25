Uche Maduagwu slams Omotola over viral bedroom photo with husband

Uche slams Omotola

Controversial Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has criticized his senior colleague Omotola Jalade Ekeinde for posting a bedroom photo of herself and her husband Captain Matthew Ekeinde on social media.

The mother of four posted a shirtless photo of her husband and herself in bed, while the husband visibly had a tattoo of the actress' nickname, "Omosexy," on his arm as they marked their 27th wedding anniversary.



She captioned the post: “Happy birthday, my Forever HoneyBoy. And happy anniversary to us. Twenty-seven years and we are only just about to get into phase 2. Last kiddo, now 21, no more PG.”



Reacting to the post, Uche called out the pair for the bedroom photo and questioned whether they must celebrate their wedding anniversary while undressed.

He wrote: "What exactly is going on? Must you people remove dress to celebrate wedding anniversary for God’s sake? Let us show spiritual wisdom. This is so unnecessary. Anyway, happy wedding anniversary.”







