Ugandan Ghetto kids make history at Britain's Got Talent

Ugandan Street Kids at the Britain's Got Talent

Uganda Ghetto Kids, an orphanage home in Uganda, have left an indelible mark on the British reality television show Britain's Got Talent for the first time since its inception.

Their performance was so electrifying that they made history, which is, the golden buzzer, which is to be pressed after the end of the show, was pressed in the middle of the performance by one of the judges who couldn’t control his joy while he saw the kids perform.



Headed by Daouda Kavuma, the said orphanage provides shelter to homeless children.



According to its founder, Ugandan ghetto kids exist to support the children in every aspect of their lives and also use music and drama to make life better.



Daouda Kavuma has been committed to music and drama, and truly, they are using music and drama to make life better.



The Ugandan ghetto kids have attracted the attention of the world with their outstanding performances in dance. The hard work they invest in dance has earned them both national and international recognition.



These individuals wanted their talent to gain wider recognition; therefore, they decided to try out in the popular British television reality show, British Got Talent.

The group was able to land a spot in the competition show, and their performance was one to write home about.



Ugandan Ghetto Kids lit up the room with their first performance and got the audience as well as the judges up on their feet, and they were thrilled at what the children were doing.



The video of the group’s performance at the show flooded social media and has accumulated about 178 thousand views, especially on the Twitter app.



Watch the Ugandan Ghetto Kids performance below:





Congratulations to the Ugandan Ghetto Kids pic.twitter.com/38eUYEbDyB — Future Mali???????? (@FutureMali) April 16, 2023

