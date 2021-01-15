'Unapologetic' Lydia Forson roasts Kwasi Aboagye, Arnold, Socrate Safo for chastising her

Actress Lydia Forson

Actress Lydia Forson has clapped back at the host of Peace FM’s Entertainment Review Kwasi Aboagye, his regular panelists Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo and Socrate Safo after the trio criticized her on last Saturday’s edition of the show for postulating that it is repugnant for a man to send for a lady’s number instead of showing up personally.

Lydia Forson had in a short video clip paraded adjectives to express discontentment and pontificated that she will never honour an invitation from a man who for whatever reason decides to send for her. In her view, a man who has an interest in a lady should be respectful enough to walk towards her and make his intentions known for consideration.



She said: "Even when I was in JSS, when a guy calls me, I’ll still not go to him because if you want to talk to someone, you walk to the person. That’s what respectful people do; that’s what decent people do, that’s what people with courtesy do. Don’t ever sit in your car and send someone to come for my number. Who do you think you are?”



Kwasi Aboagye and his panelists however objected this and suggested to Lydia Forson to eschew that mindset. Without mincing words, they argued that her posture leaves much to be desired.



“You don’t talk like someone who is not enlightened. You don’t talk like that in the public,” Socrate Safo scolded, suggesting that Lydia Forson behaved immaturely. “There is a way a lady is expected to talk so people take notice and learn from you. This is unacceptable. It’s never disrespectful for someone to send for you or for your number. On the contrary, it is a respectful approach.”



“How many people have done that to have triggered her decision to do makeup, apply lipstick and record a video? Is it that she wants us to know she is Lydia Forson and is not cheap?” a seemingly puzzled Kwasi Aboagye asked.



On his part, Arnold said: “She spoke about respect, courtesy, class, decency… How is this disrespectful? How is this indecent? How do you record a video over this? You refused to honour people’s invitation in JSS and so what? What is this? Maybe she feels she wants to be approached; fair enough. But don’t make it seem as if it is disrespectful, it doesn’t show decency… Don’t come and disturb us. Do you know the number of people who went through this process and have subsequently been married for years?”



"For all you know, you have no idea why the person sent for your number. There could be a thousand and one reasons so don't sit in your car and claim status. You don't know the situation of the one who sent for your number. You have no freaking idea so you too, show courtesy; show respect," Arnold added.

In a series of tweets sighted by GhanaWeb, an unbowed Lydia Forson vehemently reacted to the barrage of criticisms. She maintained that it is right for a "woman to have self-respect".



One of her tweets reads: “So me refusing to give my number to a stranger who sent someone to get it has turned into a national debate; even by so called reputable media houses. I swear you people are always offended by women who don’t cower to you. Is this even a issue or by force?”





I’m really questioning how some of you were raised if you think it’s ok for someone to sit in their car and send a complete stranger to take your number?



Same people will turn around and call a woman cheap for jumping into a strangers car. See eh, do you let me do me. — miss forson (@lydiaforson) January 9, 2021

And they’ve turned this discussion into why I’m not married?



So you really want to believe that in this my life I’ve not had proposals or men interested in me?



The person discussing me loudly on radio sef is in my DM.



Be honest you’re just mad I don’t want YOU. — miss forson (@lydiaforson) January 9, 2021

But there’s a much bigger story here a majority of people as usual are missing.



Little girls and even boys are being molested all over the place because you people encourage them to engage with strangers /adults out of respect. — miss forson (@lydiaforson) January 9, 2021

Even as a teenager my parents were very stern about me never following strangers.(men especially)



One man reported me to my dad because he called me across the road and I didn’t go; my dad asked why as the adult he didn’t cross the road but expected me to. — miss forson (@lydiaforson) January 9, 2021

I swear these bloggers and media houses come for me and try to tarnish my image ONLY because they’re mad I fight back.



They want me to kiss their ashy asses and I won’t.



Unlike some I don’t need your validation oh, I’m good over here. — miss forson (@lydiaforson) January 9, 2021