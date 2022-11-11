1
Entertainment

Uncle Ato to headline 2022 Thanksgiving Worship in USA

Uncle Ato Www Official artwork for the project

Fri, 11 Nov 2022 Source: Gina Idan Ministries Incorporated

Ghanaian gospel musician, Reverend Alexander Bruce-Ghartey popularly known as Uncle Ato is billed to headline this year’s Thanksgiving Worship in the USA.

Uncle Ato is one of the most sought-after worship leaders in Ghana with several popular soul-inspiring melodies to his credit.

With the ‘dzi dew’ crooner leading the pack of worshippers to the throneroom, patrons and worshippers at this year’s Thanksgiving Worship can expect nothing short of a spirit-filled ministration.

Thanksgiving Worship is the flagship event of Gina Idan Ministries Incorporated, a Christian nonprofit institution based in the State of Georgia in the US.

According to Gina Idan, who is the brain behind the event, Thanksgiving Worship is part of activities to celebrate the Thanksgiving holidays.

"It is an annual praise and worship event that brings together members of the community, and lovers of Christian music to thank God for His goodness throughout the year and ask for His blessings in the years ahead," said Gina.

This year’s thanksgiving worship dubbed the Grace edition marks the fifth in the series and will see performances from Gina Idan and other gospel acts based in the US. Previous editions of thanksgiving worship have witnessed ministrations from Minister OJ, Tagoe Sisters, and Nana Adwoa.

Thanksgiving, celebrated on the fourth Thursday in November since 1941, has been an annual tradition in the United States by presidential proclamation of Abraham Lincoln’s administration since 1863.

Traditionally, Thanksgiving has been a celebration of the harvest and other blessings of the year. On Thanksgiving Day, it is common for Americans to share family time together, and attend church services and other special events, with turkey featuring prominently in most family meals.

The 2022 Thanksgiving Worship is scheduled to come off on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at 6 pm (ET) at Jesus Power Assembly of God, Lawrenceville, GA, USA.

