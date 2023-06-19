0
Uncle Rich takes listeners on an unforgettable musical journey with 'Mummy Diaries'

Mon, 19 Jun 2023

Rising music sensation, Richmond Boamah, widely known as Uncle Rich, is poised to thrill fans with the release of his latest EP, 'Mummy Diaries'.

Packed with captivating tracks and notable collaborations, the EP promises an immersive musical experience for listeners across the globe. The EP features a range of compelling songs that exemplify Uncle Rich’s versatility and lyrical prowess.

Opening the collection is the energetic track K)) which features O'Kenneth and Jay Bahd, a collaboration that showcases his seamless blend of rap and melodic hooks. With its infectious beats and well-crafted verses, the song sets the tone for an unforgettable musical journey.

Continuing the EP’s momentum is the sensational track 'Yenda' featuring Kofi Mole and Yaa Pono, a captivating fusion of rap and Afrobeat influences. Uncle Rich’s seamless chemistry with Kofi Mole and Yaa Pono creates an infectious rhythm that will undoubtedly resonate with fans of diverse musical tastes.

'Mummy Bore', featuring Oseikrom Sikanii, brings a fresh and distinct flavor to the EP. The track boasts an engaging blend of Afro-fusion and rap elements, providing a dynamic listening experience. Uncle Rich’s impeccable flow, combined with Oseikrom Sikanii’s charismatic delivery, makes this collaboration an absolute standout.

