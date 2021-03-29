Under 30 Women Award: DJ Switch, Jullie Jay-Kanz, Efe Grace others bag nominations

Under 30 Project Africa, organizers of Under 30 Women Awards on March 19th, 2021 released the list of nominees for the award's maiden edition.
The Under 30 Women's Award is a humanitarian and Women Empowerment initiative conceived to provide a platform for remarkable female talents in Ghana. The awards seek to recognize and celebrate the achievement of women who are under 30 years of age.
DJ Switch, Jullie Jay-Kanz, Efe Grace, Veronica Rockson, Sante Nsiah Apau, Tiisha, and other young women in the various disciplines of life earned nominations.
Celebrated Disk Jockey; DJ Switch Ghana and Sante Nsiah Apau, daughter of ace rapper Okyeame Kwame were nominated for the teen star award category.
Multiple award-winning Music publicist, blogger, and digital marketing expert Jullie Jay-Kanz was nominated in the blogger and public relation categories.
Veronica Rockson, Efe Grace, and Tiisha grabbed nominations in the Movie and Music categories respectfully.
The event and project are to create a platform to unlock a culture of kindness and collaboration among young leaders.
"We believe it is vital to connect, inspire, and support a new generation of female leaders. With our almost aim of recognizing women from all walks of life, below are the nominees for the first edition of the scheme," Organizers revealed.
Check out the full list of nominees below:
Award For Beauty and lifestyle
FacemechanicGh
Roxanne Nana Tuffuor
Elinam Benedicta (AJ faces)
Blessedbee.parlour
Bervelyn kaasins (Kaasins makeup)
Abundance Esinam Blessings
Award for Blogger
Jullie Jay-Kanz
Xorlali kugbey
Dargati gyal
Delayba
Joyceline Natally Cudjoe
Award For Public Relation
Jullie Jay-Kanz
Priscilla A febin
Joyceline Natally Cudjoe
Award For Entrepreneur
Gertrude Mensah
Ella Opong
Brenda Blessings Adu
Lucid Qween
Roxanne Nana Tuffuor
Elinam Benedicta
Listy Natally Cudjoe
Debora Oduro
Award For Social Media
Influencer
Asantewaa
Adwoagenny
Adwoa Freshy
Elinam Benedicta
Award for Health and Wellness
IVY Nyakoah Taylor
Award For Fashion Brand
Estee the Designer
Ts couture
Broniba klothin
Cathrine Fashion
Radio personality
King kady
Anokyewaaba
Award for TV Personality
Edna Efya Stard
Ohemaa Ghana
Yazzi Sangari
Oforiwaa
Anokyewaaba
DebbyQueen
Veronica Ackom Rockson
Elinam Benedicta
Akosua Takyiwaa
Tilly Akua Nipa
Award for Fashion Personality
Elinam Benedicta
Estee the Designer
Adwoa freshy
Award For Women Empowerment
Afi Antonio
Nana Akua lizzie
Debora Oduro