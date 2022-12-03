Under Akufo-Addo and his useless government, I am paying GH¢65,000 for contempt - A Plus

Political activist, A Plus

Ghanaian political analyst and entertainment pundit, Kwame A Plus, has descended on the Akufo-Addo-led government following an Accra High Court ruling that pronounced fines on himself and three others.

Fadda Dickson, Nana Ama Agyeman, aka Nana Ama McBrown, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, alias Afia Schwarzenegger, Kwame Asare Obeng, alias Kwame A Plus, and Emmanuel Barnes, alias Mr. Logic and UTV, have been cited for contempt of court.



The parties were dragged to court by Chairman Wontumi after discussing the merits of a defamation suit which was pending in court.



The High Court in its ruling on Thursday, December 1, 2022, convicted and fined all of them to pay GH¢65,000 each; in default, they are to spend two months in jail.



Following this, A Plus took to Facebook to suggest that the amount being demanded from them is outrageous, linking it to inflation under the current government.



In a Facebook post A Plus shared on November 2, 2022, he registered that in John Dramani Mahama’s tenure, Hopeson Adorye, Sir John and Sammy Awuku paid less than ¢10,000 for contempt, however, under Akufo-Addo's government, there is inflation.



A Plus further added that his right to freedom of expression wasn't going to stop him from voicing his concerns and people who can't stand him can die.

“Under Mahama, Hopeson Adorye paid 3000 for contempt. Sir John paid 10,000. Sammy Awuku paid 5000.



“Under Akufo Addo and his useless government, there is so much inflation that we were convicted to a fine of 65.000.00 because 3000 can only buy dragon spray and viagra.



“My right to freedom of expression is inalienable. If you can’t stand me just die. Such a ridiculous and shameful judgement!!!



“Sika no ahye!! Sika no ahye!! Bronya sika no ahye!! 65 thousand no ahye!



Nyame nti, y? bedidi. In Hopeson Adoye’s voice.”

