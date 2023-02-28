Understanding why married couples hide properties from each other

In the latest episode of Moans & Cuddles, host, Paula Amma Broni delved into trust in relationships.

The conversation centred around the idea that while single people are often free to keep their property to themselves, society regards it as a betrayal when married people do so.



During the episode, the guests, Victor Wellrich, a Senior Accounts Manager at Benchmark Marketing and Anastasia Okine, who is a Co-founder of Hey Girl Foundation, explored the reasons why a spouse might hide a property from his or her partner, and how such actions can have dire consequences in their union.



They explained that hiding something as significant as property can erode trust, cause resentment, and ultimately lead to the breakdown of the marriage.



This episode of Moans & Cuddles highlighted the importance of open and honest communication in building trust in a relationship.



Couples were encouraged to have regular conversations about their finances, assets, and investments, and to work together towards shared financial goals.

Moans & Cuddles continues to provide valuable insights into relationships and the issues that can arise as well as propose a better resolution in crisis situations.



