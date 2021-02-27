Uneducated and shallow minds - Juliet Ibrahim fires Ghanaians against LGBTQ+

Actress, Juliet Ibrahim

It appears the LGBTQI community in Ghana has found favour with a number of celebrities.

Actress Juliet Ibrahim has become the latest to join Sister Derby, Bridget Otoo, Kwabena Kwabena and several others who are advocating for the rights of gays and lesbians in the country.



The Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim has descended heavily on Ghanaians who are voicing out disdain for the LGBTQI community.



In a long post on her Instagram page sighted by zionfelix.net, the actress called homophobes in the country “shallow minds” and “a bunch of uneducated people” who are ranting against homosexuals who haven’t done anything wrong.

The actress believes that a lot of Ghanaians are only hating the group out of ignorance because they don’t know some of their family members living abroad and even politicians earn payments and salaries from bosses who belong to the LGBTQI community.



She further lashed out at critics of the group who are poor to concentrate on taking themselves out of poverty instead of exerting their energies on fighting and judging gays and lesbians.



