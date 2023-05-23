0
Ungratefulness of some artistes hinders growth of upcoming music talents - Deri

Deri 2023 05 22 At 3.jpeg Afro-Highlife musician, Deri

Tue, 23 May 2023 Source: GNA

Rising Afrobeat and Afro-Highlife musician Deri says the ungratefulness of some artistes has led to minimal investment in upcoming music talents.

According to Deri, some artistes who made their breakthroughs due to massive investment by record labels and some individuals tend to be ungrateful after gaining the spotlight.

This, he said, has hindered the growth of some fine music talents who are struggling to make their way to the top due to a lack of investment.

"This trend of artistes parting ways with management who assisted them to fame has led to little or no trust in upcoming talented musicians. Getting someone to invest in your music talent nowadays is not easy because the investors are scared of the artiste's future actions," he said.

Deri urged artistes to be appreciative of the individuals who helped them showcase their talent to the world, as their inactions could affect the future of an upcoming music talent.

When asked about his latest single, titled "Wishlist," Deri said he was elated with the attention his new song was getting and looked to capitalise and make it a household hit.

Produced by Klasick Beatz, the new song has been expertly crafted to create a soothing and uplifting vibe, setting the tone for a romantic vibe.

