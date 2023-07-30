United Showbiz: Pappy Kojo came with an agenda, Sarkodie sent him – Mr. Logic

Entertainment pundit, Mr. Logic

Entertainment pundit cum artiste manager, Mr. Logic, has mentioned that Pappy Kojo came to the July 22 edition of UTV’s United Showbiz with an agenda.

According to him, the hip-pop artiste was sent by Sarkodie and Feli Nuna, adding that everything he did on the previous show tells it all.



Speaking to MzGee on United Showbiz, the artiste manager was of the view that whatever transpired between him and the hip-pop artiste was backed by the above-mentioned names but he purposely came to the show because of Sarkodie.



He also stated that Pappy Kojo can never be his friend.



“Pappy Kojo can never be my friend. Pappy Kojo was sent by Sarkodie. I know you don’t believe me. It does not matter; it was just a phone call away. Pappy Kojo came on an agenda. I insist Sarkodie sent him. I don’t need evidence and whatever he did here tells that he was sent. Anyone who has been sent demonstrates and he demonstrated that he came for two people, but the major one is the person I mentioned his name. I said Sarkodie sent Pappy Kojo. His agenda was two. One was Feli Nuna and the other, Sarkodie. But I have forgiven him though”, he explained.



On July 22, 2023, as discussions were ongoing on UTV’s United Showbiz, Pappy Kojo and Mr. Logic engaged in a heated argument which almost led to the hip-pop artiste walking out of the show.

Their argument was triggered by Sarkodie and Yvonne Nelson’s controversy which was among the most talked about entertainment news in Ghana the past few months.



Thus, Mr. Logic was of the firm belief that Pappy Kojo purposely came to the show because of Sarkodie and the female singer, Feli Nuna, but not for any other reason.



Watch the video below:





ED/NOQ