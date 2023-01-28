5
Menu
Entertainment

University of Ghana honours John Dumelo

John Dumelo?fit=788%2C444&ssl=1 John Dumelo , Actor

Sat, 28 Jan 2023 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Actor and politician, John Dumelo, has been honoured by the University of Ghana, Legon.

Dumelo’s philanthropic gestures to students of the oldest and largest public university have not gone unnoticed.

In view of this, the Vice Chancellor, Prof Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, has rewarded John Dumelo with a certificate of appreciation in recognition of his generous support to the school’s Students' Financial Aid.

Since he became a politician, Dumelo has not only made an impact in the agricultural sector but paid fees for many needy but brilliant students.

The intent is in pursuit to develop world-class human resources with the capabilities to meet national development needs.

In reaction, Dumelo expressed appreciation to the school’s management for granting him the well-deserved honour.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Cletus Avoka apologizes to Ato Forson
Haruna Iddrisu’s removal is a punishment – Former NABCO boss
Minority leadership: Afia Pokuaa runs the rule
Spio Garbrah slams NDC supporters opposed to Haruna Iddrisu’s removal
Haruna Iddrisu warns Ofori-Atta over DDEP
Stan Dogbe takes on Ben Ephson
I’ll represent our collective goals as new Minority Leader – Ato Forson
NDC reshuffle: Irate NDC youth beat up Deputy General Secretary
Koku Anyidoho tackles Asiedu Nketiah over reshuffle
Mahama, Asiedu Nketiah orchestrated shakeup in Minority caucus – Ben Ephson
Related Articles: