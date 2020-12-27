Unknown persons set actress Bridget Serwaah Agyemang's car on fire

Some unidentified people have set the car of actress Bridget Serwaah Agyemang on fire.

The sad incident occurred late last night just behind her home in Kumasi.



In a video available to zionfelix.net, Bridget is heard helplessly crying out as her car went up in flames.



She is also heard indicating that someone had set her car on fire right behind her house while she was inside.



A man at the scene of the incident was seen attempting to salvage the burning car with a fire extinguisher, but his effort was not enough to contain the fire

The police are working assiduously to find the culprits.



Watch the video of the car burning below:



