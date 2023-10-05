Unsuitable relationships

The writer of the article

Source: Ogochukwu Nweke

Relationships play a pivotal role in the narrative of our lives. They shape our experiences, influence our perspectives, and leave imprints on our hearts. Yet, often, individuals find themselves ensnared in the throes of relationships that are detrimental to their well-being.

The common misconception is that a toxic relationship is synonymous with being in the clutches of an abusive or malevolent individual. This perception, however, is not entirely accurate.



Misconceptions of toxicity:



A toxic relationship, at its core, is one where there is a fundamental mismatch. This mismatch could be in values, aspirations, or even emotional compatibility. It is not always about the malicious intent of a partner, but more about the incompatibility that arises from two individuals being unsuitable for each other. Recognising this can be challenging, but it is an integral part of personal growth.



Breaking free and correcting mistakes:



Realising that you are in a relationship with an unsuitable person is not an indictment of your character or choices; it is an awakening. Playing the perpetual victim, however, is a choice. Once you have recognised the unsuitability, the first step towards healing and growth is to break free. This step requires courage, conviction, and, most importantly, self-love.

Holding on for what truly matters:



Walking away from an unsuitable relationship is only half the battle. The true test lies in the patience and strength required to wait for a partner who genuinely aligns with your life. It is essential to recognise that no individual is without flaws. Yet, in the grand tapestry of a relationship, it is not the absence of flaws that matters, but the mutual ability to understand, manage, and grow from them. The right partner may not fit societal moulds of perfection, but they will fit perfectly in the jigsaw of your life.



Making informed choices:



In the quest for a fulfilling relationship, it is crucial to focus on the right aspects. External allure, be it beauty, wealth, or educational prowess, can be misleading. Delve deeper and seek qualities that resonate with your core. For, in the end, relationships are not about acquiring what you want or believe you deserve, but about mutual understanding and compromise. The choices we make define our relationships, and it is essential to remember that we often end up with what we are willing to negotiate and settle for.



The essence of a fulfilling relationship lies in mutual suitability. Recognising unsuitable relationships and having the fortitude to break free is not just an act of courage but also one of self-love. As you navigate the intricate maze of relationships, always remember to value yourself and make choices that resonate with your core beliefs and desires.