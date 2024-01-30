Until I prophesy about Black Stars winning a trophy, they’ll continue to fail – Opambour

The leader and founder of Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre, Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, popularly known as Opambour has said that it is not yet time for the Black Stars of Ghana to win the much coveted African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

He stated that spiritually, God has not given him any signal of the Black Stars winning the AFCON anytime soon hence Ghanaians should disregard any prophecy that says otherwise.



The pastor stated that greediness and jealousy in the Black Stars team among the players have contributed to the woes bedevilling the team in recent times.



Opambour emphasized that he would inform the nation at the right time if God gave him the green light that the Black Stars would win a trophy.



“During the AFCON, I was told a particular pastor had prophesied about Ghana in the tournament. I told them not to pay attention to it because it was not yet time for Ghana to bring the AFCON trophy home. When the time is due I will speak about it. Until then, disregard any prophecy about the Black Stars winning the AFCON. The team will continue to fail,” he said.



Opambour also touched on how greediness among the players denied the country the opportunity to progress to the next stage of the ongoing AFCON.



“Kudus [Mohammed] should have played the two penalties against Mozambique because he was the only person who scored twice for the team against Egypt. They didn’t allow him to play because of greediness and jealousy and that’s why the team will continue to struggle. Someone called me when Ghana was leading by two goals against Mozambique and I told him to forget about Ghana’s qualification and it happened.”

The Black Stars of Ghana failed to qualify from the group stage of the AFCON 2023 in Ivory Coast after finishing third in Group C with two points.



Also, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) announced on its official website that Chris Hughton has been relieved of his duties as the head coach of the Black Stars, adding that the entire technical team has been dissolved as well.



The team's abysmal performance has filled Ghanaians with anger and fury following the disappointment.



