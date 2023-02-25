Up next on Moans & cuddles: Why married couples hide properties from each other

This edition of Moans and Cuddles premieres on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, on GhanaWeb TV

It is often said that as a single person, one is free to accumulate properties and reveal only to whoever they deem fit.

But it appears that the narrative is totally different when married, as it is said that society regards such an act as betrayal.



Interestingly, the consequences of unraveling such deeds in marriages can be detrimental and in the worst cases, bring the union to an end.



In any case, what will cause a husband or wife to hide something as big as a property from the spouse?



Join Paula Amma Broni and her guests, Victor and Anastacia, on the next episode of Moans & Cuddles as they discuss how to build trust in a relationship.

The video premieres on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, on GhanaWeb TV.



