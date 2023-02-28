0
Menu
Entertainment

Up next on Talkertainment: DanceGodLloyd’s former manager on dancer’s exit from DWP

Video Archive
Tue, 28 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Quables, the former manager of DanceGodLloyd, has touched on issues pertaining to the dancer’s exit from the Dance With a Purpose (DWP) Academy.

Earlier in 2022, news of the dancer’s exit from the camp took over social media, with netizens wondering what could inform such a decision.

His absence from the Global Citizens Concert, where the academy performed with Usher on stage somewhat validated the rumours.

Although one of the co-founders, Afrobeast earlier insisted during a series of interviews, that there was no bad blood between Dancegod and the team, this did not clear the doubts in the minds of netizens.

Afterward, social media witnessed a banter between Dancegod and his manager, Quables in which some allegations were raised.

However, this episode of Talkertainment hosts, Quables, a co-founder of the DWP Academy and DancegodLloyd’s former manager, as he opens up on what really ensued in their camp.

Catch the full interview which premieres on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, on GhanaWebTV.





EB/DA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I’m a wizard – Kyiri Abosom concedes as Delay bombards him with questions
Meet the late Ndebugre's son eyeing Zebilla constituency seat
Ablakwa vs. Rev. Kusi Boateng: 'The system is working' – Okoe Boye
Tension brews in Police Service over promotion
Otumfuo restores land forcefully seized from owner by Amakomhene
Ghana votes against Russia again
I am full of demons if you claim pork is possessed – Sefa Kayi to Sonnie Badu
Three times Rev. Boakye courted public controversy
Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye of Resurrection Power New Generation Church is dead
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race